Alleged Waterfront Plaza shooter arrested in Westmore  

by Joseph Gresser

WESTMORE — Jayquan Flintroy, 26, of Hartford, Connecticut, was arrested in Westmore on January 6. Police, who say he shot and wounded Dante Flowers Sr. in Newport on November 30, sought him for over a month.

Like Mr. Flowers’ son Dante Flowers Jr., Mr. Flintroy was taken into custody by federal authorities, who charged him with a firearm violation. He also faces a Vermont charge of second-degree attempted murder.

In an affidavit filed to support a request for a search warrant, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Special Agent Tam Vieth said that on December 4, 2020, U.S. Magistrate Judge John Conroy issued a criminal complaint against both Mr. Flintroy and Mr. Flowers Jr., saying they used firearms in connection with drug trafficking.

