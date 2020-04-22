Albany woman ninth county victim of COVID-19

by Tena Starr

Lisa Spaulding has a message for anyone who’s feeling cavalier about the coronavirus: Anyone can get it, and it’s no fun even if you have a mild case.

The Albany woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week after feeling sick, off and on, for a while. She said she’s been worried about her mother, who’s in assisted living, but never dreamed she’d get the disease herself.

She’s relatively young, has no underlying conditions, and had been out in public just three times in the five weeks since the school she works for shut down. She wore a mask, used hand sanitizer, wiped surfaces down, washed her hands frequently, and kept Lysol wipes in her car. Nevertheless, she turned out to be the ninth known victim of the disease in Orleans County.

