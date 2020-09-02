Albany store hopes to open by March

by Joseph Gresser

ALBANY — Years of community organizing, planning, and fund-raising are beginning to show tangible results here as construction crews start work on the Albany General Store. Workers from Kingdom Construction have torn off the front of the building and are preparing to pour a foundation for an additional section.

Hannah Pearce, president of the Albany Community Trust, which has spearheaded the restoration effort, said the builder’s contract calls for its work to be done by December.

