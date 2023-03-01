Albany school wins state plaudits

by Trisha Ingalls

ALBANY – Something is going right at Albany Community School. Recently it received a letter of congratulations from Secretary of Education Dan French on its “impressive efforts… to support students and families by maintaining [its] Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) implementation despite the challenges of the 2021-2022 school year.”

The Chronicle interviewed Albany school principal Jessica Thomas and school counselor Lindsay Martin to learn more about PBIS and what has been going well.

