A wish comes true for a Barton boy

 -  -  41

By Tena Starr NEWPORT — Nine-year-old Jeffrey Como III at first looked confused when he walked into City Cinema with his family on a Monday morning and found a dinosaur at the door waiting to greet him.  That dinosaur was really Cole Royer, a City Cinema employee who was part of an elaborate plot to surprise Jeffrey and fulfill the wish he made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation .. …this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. […]

By Tena Starr

NEWPORT — Nine-year-old Jeffrey Como III at first looked confused when he walked into City Cinema with his family on a Monday morning and found a dinosaur at the door waiting to greet him.  That dinosaur was really Cole Royer, a City Cinema employee who was part of an elaborate plot to surprise Jeffrey and fulfill the wish he made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation ..

this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)

Share
41 recommended
505 views
bookmark icon