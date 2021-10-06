A search for family ends in a happy surprise

by Leanne Harple

BARTON — Jacqueline Laurion, of Barton, doesn’t remember a time in her life when she didn’t know she was adopted. Her parents were always honest about that with her and her older sister, who was also adopted. They raised their girls in a loving home in the Portsmouth, New Hampshire, area.

When Ms. Laurion grew up, she moved to Stowe, and then eventually to Barton where she bought a home within view of Crystal Lake. She is now a Barton Village Trustee, and sits on the board of directors for the Crystal Lake Association. She has what she considers to be a very happy life, and recently, thanks to the love of family, it just got a lot happier.

“My adopted parents are fabulous people. I couldn’t have asked for better people,” she said in an interview Sunday afternoon.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)