A rash of commercial burglaries, thefts

by Tena Starr

Hilliker’s Store in Newport Center is the latest victim of a recent string of burglaries, most of them occurring at commercial enterprises. In the past week, the C&C Market in Barton, Carl’s Equipment in Barton, and Ray’s Market in Irasburg were also burglarized.

The grocery store burglaries appear to be related. In all three cases, the burglar or burglars broke front glass doors and made off with cigarettes.

A carton of cigarettes sells retail for around $100, depending on the brand.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)