SeniorLiving.org new study shows Vermont is the No. 10 state in America with a life expectancy 79.9 years old.

U.S. life expectancy declined nationally for the third consecutive year in 2018. However, the causes differ greatly by state.

SeniorLiving.org today released a study on Life Expectancy In Every U.S. State following analysis of reports from the CDC and the Journal of the American Medical Association released in 2018.

In addition to cancer and heart disease – the two biggest causes of death in America – increases in suicide, drug overdoses and liver disease connected to alcoholism have skyrocketed.

Below are key findings in Vermont and nationally:· Heart Disease: Vermont ranks No. 31 with 152.5 deaths per 100,000 people. Oklahoma had the most heart related deaths with 237.2 per 100,000. Minnesota had the fewest with 119.1 per 100,000.· Cancer: Vermont ranks No. 13 with 164.5 deaths per 100,000 people. Kentucky had the most cancer deaths with 185.7 per 100,000. Utah had the fewest with 120.3 per 100,000.· Suicide: Vermont ranks No. 19 with 18.3 suicides per 100,000 people. Montana had the most suicides with 28.9 per 100,000. New York had the fewest with 8.1 per 100,000.· Drug Overdoses: Vermont ranks No. 21 with 23.2 drug overdoses per 100,000 people. West Virginia had the most drug overdoses with 57.8 per 100,000 people. Nebraska had the fewest with 8.1 per 100,000.

· Liver Disease: Vermont ranks No. 44 with 8.8 liver related deaths per 100,000. New Mexico had the most liver related deaths with 26.8 per 100,000 people. Maryland had the fewest with 6.6 per 100,000.