Bruce Lorimer of Barton doesn’t consider himself a gullible man, but he, nonetheless, got pinched last week by what could have been a coincidence but was far more likely to be a scam he wasn’t aware of.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)