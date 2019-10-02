A hot chili fest for a chilly day

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Holiday celebrations are easy to schedule, but foliage festivals depend on unpredictable factors, chief among them the weather.

This year Vermont’s North Country Chamber of Commerce chose a date that nicely coincided with the onset of autumnal colors, but the weather still was able to throw a rainy wrench in the works.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)