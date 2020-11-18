A happy reunion with a long lost pal

Nova, a three-year-old American Staffordshire terrier from Derry, New Hampshire, has been reunited with her family, who had thought her gone for good. Nova first turned up in Lyndonville, then was taken to the Pope Frontier Animal Shelter in Orleans. Her family, looking for a replacement dog, noticed a picture of her on the shelter’s Facebook page.

