A farewell to Currier’s market

Currier’s Quality Market in Glover closed on Friday, July 31. Jim Currier bought the store 53 years ago and has operated it, along with family members, ever since. The store has a buyer, and it will reopen but not for two or three months while renovations are being done. Neither the Curriers nor the buyer want the buyer’s name, or plans for the store, publicized until the sale is firmed up, which they are confident it will be. Jim Currier, who is 80, said it might be time to retire, though he will miss the store, and especially the people who frequented it. Friday morning a band from the Bread and Puppet Theater set up across the street and played farewell tunes. For more photos, please see this week’s Chronicle. Photo by Sylvia Manning