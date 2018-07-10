4th of July in Greensboro

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

A puppet of the Green Man shelters flag carriers ready to oppose the “no hugging” forces of I.C.E. as part of Bread and Puppet’s contribution to Greensboro’s parade Saturday. Photo by Joseph Gresser

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)