Haskell to be closed to Canadian walk-ins

by Trisha Ingalls

DERBY LINE — A unilateral decision to bar Canadians walking directly to the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, beginning in October has generated concern from people on both sides of the border, who have strolled up to the doors of the international building for more than 120 years without passing through customs either way.

People from Stanstead, Quebec, this village’s sister community, held a press conference Friday, on the Canadian side of the border outside the Haskell Free Library and Opera House. There was no sign of customs or Border Patrol officers from either country at the event or in the area. French and English mingled and flowed into Franglish when the press conference opened.

People circulated freely on either side of the border, which itself in the past has seemed largely symbolic. At the time of the press conference and for a century before it, Canadian patrons of the bi-national library were able to park in Stanstead and walk on the sidewalk leading to the main entrance of the library, which is also wheelchair accessible. A new order from the United States Department of Homeland Security requires Canadian and international library patrons to pass through U.S. customs prior to going the main library entrance, which is in Derby Line, effective October 1. Until September 30, library patrons with valid memberships may still walk the sidewalk to the main entrance. The order came after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited the Haskell Free Library and Opera House on Thursday, January 30.

Major news networks from both countries, as well as groups of residents from Stanstead and Derby Line gathered on either side of the border. A tent and podium were set up on the Stanstead side, right up against the border markers. Greg and Susan Duncan live in Stanstead and were born in the United States, dual citizens like many in the area.

“This is concerning,” Mr. Duncan said. “I mean, it’s a longtime tradition of being able to come and go from such a wonderful, historic place. My sense is that this is the U.S. administration with a little over-reach on what has generally been a well-controlled environment here. I think this creates a scenario whereby it creates division.”

“We haven’t been going into the U.S.,” Ms. Duncan added, “and we’re both U.S. citizens.”

“We both were born in the U.S.,” Mr. Duncan clarified. “We both have family on both sides, and we want to be patriotic and close to home.”

Mr. Duncan said he thinks the change was prompted by the recent visit by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Both Mr. Duncan and his wife said Secretary Noem’s visit was unpleasant for many Canadians, as she repeatedly put her foot across the border line into what she called the “fifty-first state,” repeating U.S. President Trump’s derogatory name for Canada.

“It creates a bad scenario for the local cultural community,” Mr. Duncan said. He noted there are border security cameras on the streets surrounding the library.

The press conference began with remarks by Jody Stone, mayor of Stanstead. Mr. Stone spoke in both French and English throughout his remarks.

“I want to start by saying we love our neighbors,” Mr. Stone said in English. “No matter what this administration does it will not change the fact that Stanstead and Derby Line are partners and friends forever.”

He received a round of applause. “We have too many reasons to cherish our relationship and it’s not one man that will change that.”

In French he continued, “I’m a native of Stanstead, I was raised here. Like many Stanstead residents I learned to swim in the United States, crossing the border and waving a hand at the border guard, with fifty cents in my hand to pay for the bus. My kids had the opportunity to play basketball with the American Border Hoops league.”

In English he explained, “Border Hoops started with the idea of having children from both countries playing together. What an experience that was for them. Americans come to our famous Pat Burns arena to play hockey, to go to our international school that uses our name, even to come play pickleball at our pickleball court. I’m giving you these few examples of the bond we have with our American friends. This doesn’t include the fact that we drink the same water, we share the same sewer plant; things we’ve done and been doing for decades, things that make sense. Without borders you wouldn’t even know we are two separate communities.”

“Today’s announcement doesn’t make sense to me,” Mr. Stone said, switching back to French. “For more than 100 years there has been an unwritten agreement permitting Canadians access to the library via this sidewalk, and it worked. Very few problems arose from this way of doing things, a testament to the cooperation and the friendship between our two countries.”

He continued in French that he considers himself a politician who likes change, but not change when it’s in the wrong direction, or when rights and privileges are taken away.

“Change is normal and expected,” Mr. Stone said in English, “when it progresses forward. When it improves habits and relations, and the economy. I want to say that it’s never been more important that you stand up for your beliefs, make sure that things are moving forward, and don’t take things for granted.”

In French he added that the municipality of Stanstead has no sway in the decision being made about the library, but it’s remaining optimistic. The municipality will work with the library like they have for many years.

Compton–Stanstead Member of Canada’s Parliament Marie-Claude Bibeau spoke next. “It’s hard to end my term with such sad news,” she said. “The Haskell Free Library and Opera House is a testament to the amazing relationship, forged over generations, between our two communities. [It] will continue to play its pivotal role for not only Stanstead and Derby Line but also for the whole Eastern Townships and Northeast Kingdom through its rich library collection, its dynamic theatrical productions, and its many cultural activities for the community.”

In French she concluded, “Our government is very conscious of the impact this library and opera house has on our community. I want to assure you we have already started looking into how to support the library and opera house and my successor, Marianne Dandurand, has already started working on this issue.”

Ms. Dandurand will succeed Ms. Bibeau as the Compton-Stanstead Member of Parliament in Canadian federal elections likely to happen at the end of April.

“Our border community is strong, and this will only further our strength and our ties.”

The third and final speaker was Sylvie Boudreau, president of the board of directors of the Haskell library.

In French, Ms. Boudreau said that as soon as she heard from the U.S. Border Patrol on Wednesday, March 19, she moved into “solution” mode. She knew she needed to find a way to allow Canadian visitors to continue to have easy access to their library.

“We’re going to have an entrance on the Canadian side,” she said in French, “that will let people, visitors, school groups, anyone who wants to enter, who doesn’t have a passport, who doesn’t want to go through American customs, to be able to enter.”

She offered to show the area of the building where the new entrance will be made, adding it’s not going to be as majestic as the current entrance on the Derby Line side — but it will do. Currently it’s an emergency exit that when renovated will grant access to both the library and the opera house from Canadian soil.

The unplanned renovation will be expensive, Ms. Boudreau said. “It’s going to be more than $100,000, so we created a GoFundMe.” It can be found on the library’s Facebook page and website, and she said the Haskell will also pursue grant money. She said people can also support the library and opera house by continuing to make use of it, and by attending the cultural programming there.

“Come see our movies, our shows, bring your children to the activities,” she said in French. “For us, on the inside of the library, in spite of this closure, it’s business as usual.”

She also wanted to dispel rumors she heard that library patrons from both countries won’t be able to mingle once inside the building, or that they won’t be able to cross the border line inside. “Come on, it’s impossible,” she said.

In French, Ms. Boudreau said she wanted to conclude her remarks with a message of hope, which at times became emotional for her. “It’s not a chain or a barrier. A closure — I’m sorry this is emotional for me — of the access of more than 100 years; it will impede us from continuing our mission at the Haskell, of unity, of gathering our community, our families and friends, of both sides of the border.”

Posted on the library’s website haskelloperahouse.org is a call for donations to help with the renovations:

“For over a century, the Haskell Free Library and Opera House has stood as a powerful symbol of unity and cross-border friendship — one of the only buildings in the world that quite literally connects two nations. This sudden closure not only limits our Canadian visitors from their shared history and threatens the very spirit of collaboration that has defined this institution for generations.

“We refuse to let a border divide what history has built together. Join us to raise your voice and take action to protect this irreplaceable piece of our collective heritage.

“Beyond the cultural and historical loss, this forced closure demands costly and unnecessary infrastructure overhauls to meet new border restrictions, placing an undue burden on both the library and the community it serves. These overhauls also need approval from both historical societies in both countries.

“Use of funds:

We are tasked of creating a Canadian-only entrance to this historical building, which includes

Creation of parking lot with reduced mobility spots

Reduced mobility access ramps and entrance

Proper building entrance to the facility.”

A handful of reporters, including one from the Chronicle, followed Ms. Boudreau into the building and viewed the Haskell Opera House, which shares space in the building with the library. The international border runs diagonally through the middle of the theater.

Ms. Boudreau told reporters there will be a lot of sadness among her patrons. “They are sad, it’s been open over 100 years, and they feel betrayed, I would say. They feel betrayed.” She said she feels disappointed, sad, frustrated, and emotional, because a page of history is being turned.

She said she wasn’t really surprised, however. She used to work at the border, so she understands it’s difficult for border agents, who see the current honor system as a threat.

“We have people from around the world who are coming to the library,” Ms. Boudreau said. “It’s a historical building, very unique. But you can always go through the port of entry if you want to use the front door.” Schoolchildren visit on buses, and she said it’s not possible for them to go through the border for a short visit to the library. Many people don’t have passports or prefer not to go through the border station.

She acknowledged there was a case of firearm smuggling in 2011, but said overall there have been few incidents. With her experience in border security, she has trained her employees and volunteers to be vigilant, and they have also stopped allowing cross border “reunion-type” gatherings.

“We’re in tight collaboration with the authorities,” she said. “Every show, employee, volunteer, and activity is shared with the U.S. border authorities.” Her Canadian staff can’t have criminal records.

A board of trustees governs the library, originally founded by the Haskell family. It’s a private nonprofit and pays taxes to both countries. “Here we are not political or religious,” she said. “We are here for literacy, arts, and culture.”

She guided the group down the stairs to a small anteroom with an emergency exit, which will be eventually turned into an entrance for Canadian and international patrons to access the library. “I showed [U.S. Border Patrol] the door and they said, ‘that’s your country.’”

It will not be ideal, because a lengthy pathway will have to be constructed leading to the street or parking lot, and the border goes very close to the door itself. A fence or barrier will need to be put in place to keep patrons on Canadian territory. Making the changes to a heritage building will also need permissions and input from historic preservation consultants on both sides of the border.

Outside, George Weller said he heard about the press conference from many sources including from friends in Prince Edward Island. Mr. Weller is an inventor and farmer who lives in Stanstead and also operates a small regional airport.

His vision is that the area encompassing Derby Line, Stanstead, and surrounding communities become a “Schengen-like area.” The Schengen area is a zone comprising 29 European countries that have abolished internal border controls, allowing for free movement of people, goods, and services within the area. “If you’re in that zone, you’re free to travel,” Mr. Weller said. When asked about the likelihood of a similar zone being created in his community given recent events, he said, “It doesn’t look very good — but there’s always the future.”

Mr. Weller has created a nonprofit called the Canusa Project, Inc., incorporated in Vermont a year ago. He has met with customs and immigration officials on both sides of the border, as well as politicians. He’s looking for volunteers from both countries to help keep the project moving forward. Mr. Weller can be reached via his website, CTQ2.org.

The Chronicle asked Mr. Stone how he and the library received notification of the changes. He said U.S. Customs and Border Protection asked for a meeting with the library a few days ago, sat down with them and told them effective Monday people wouldn’t be able to cross unless they have their [Haskell library] membership card with them, and starting the first of October no more traffic on the sidewalk will be allowed.

“This is how quickly things have evolved,” he said.

Mr. Stone said there was no room for discussion on how to make adjustments that would allow Canadian patrons to park on the street on the Canadian side of the border and cross the lawn or access the main door because the door itself is on the U.S. side. “They will no longer accept people on the sidewalk,” he said.

“It’s disappointing. I don’t think our communities needed this. For me it’s a non-issue. I don’t think it was an issue. Yeah, there might have been a problem here and there over the years, but we adjusted, we tried to accommodate the Border Patrol and the RCMP to try to come up with solutions to reassure them in their jobs. They have jobs, we understand that, but we thought we had come up with reasonable solutions and they just decided, like that, that they weren’t good enough anymore.”