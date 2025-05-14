In Craftsbury, Board thinks of buying school

by Maria Amador

CRAFTSBURY — At its May 6 meeting the Craftsbury Select Board welcomed Cedar Hannan, vice chair of the town’s school board. He said that the Legislature is still debating H.454, a contentious education bill. If passed, it will significantly shift the number and size of school districts throughout Vermont.

If the finished bill calls for consolidation, all district assets would become property of the newly formed mega-districts. In light of this, Mr. Hannan asked the select board to consider taking ownership of the town’s elementary school building — which is currently owned by the district — in order to retain local control of the property.

He added that the school board considered the trustees of Craftsbury Academy as potential owners of the elementary school property, but the option is restrictive given the trustees’ mandate to specifically support students of the Craftsbury Academy. That leaves less flexibility for the town in determining the building’s future use.

Mr. Hannan said the school board is commissioning a task force to consider the process of transferring ownership …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)