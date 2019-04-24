This Week Welcome warm weather brings flooding Published 1 day ago - Editor - 1d ago The bench given to the city by Norman Bessette in honor of his fellow Vietnam veterans was never meant to sit in a reflecting pool, but for at least one day the Clyde River provides a new setting for the granite memorial. The bridge to Gardner Park could barely contain the flow of the river Tuesday, allowing water to pass under its span with only a few inches to spare. Photo by Joseph Gresser The bench given to the city by Norman Bessette in honor of his fellow Vietnam veterans was never meant to sit in a reflecting pool, but for at least one day the Clyde River provides a new setting for the granite memorial. The bridge to Gardner Park could barely contain the flow of the river Tuesday, allowing water to pass under its span with only a few inches to spare. 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it