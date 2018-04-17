Zuckerman visits Newport prison

copyright the Chronicle April 18, 2018

NEWPORT — A familiar ponytail could be seen heading toward the entrance of Northern State Correctional Facility through a light snowfall Tuesday morning. Under it, as usual, was Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman.

The Lieutenant Governor was flanked by a pair of interns as he entered the prison and went through a screening process that required him to remove his shoes, roll up his trouser legs and sleeves, and pass through a metal detector.

