Young athletes honor veterans

by David Dudley

NEWPORT — Since the 2014 season, each game at Veterans Field has begun with a brief ceremony to honor military veterans who have some connection to the North Country Union High School community. Before their game with the Bellows Falls Union High School Terriers Friday, a clump of North Country Union High School Falcons gathered around Robert Desautels of Derby Line, who was standing on the sideline.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)