Woman charged in Orleans robbery 

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — An employee of the Orleans Maplefields store Tased a co-worker and robbed the store, police say.

Jenna Connelly, 40, of Orleans appeared remotely in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court on February 18 and pled innocent to a felony charge of assault and robbery with a weapon.

Judge Gregory Rainville ordered Ms. Connelly to be held without bail, although he said he will consider releasing her to a drug treatment program at an as yet unscheduled weight-of-evidence hearing.

State Police Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi investigated the robbery and provided the affidavit giving his findings.

He said he was told around 7:40 a.m. on February 17 that a person went into the store, shocked a cashier with a Taser…

