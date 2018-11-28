Wintry weather a spoiler for hunting

by Paul Lefebvre

Winter weather is likely the spoiler for the 16-day rifle deer season that ended Sunday.

Deep snow and bone-chilling temperatures caused the opening days to get off to a slow start, as neither hunters nor deer began stirring until the weather began to clear.

“Opening weekend was really bad,” said biologist Nick Fortin.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)