Winter light show

A display of bright color and loud noise brings Newport residents a bit of cheer in an otherwise dismal season. Like so many other events over the past 12 months, Winterfest was canceled this year due to COVID. That is, all was canceled except for the concluding fireworks display. Even that seemed doomed when bad weather forced its postponement Saturday, but Sunday evening was nice enough for the show to go on to the delight of hundreds of spectators who viewed it from the comfort and safety of their cars and trucks. Photo by Joseph Gresser