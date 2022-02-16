Willoughy tournament honors legendary angler

by Sylvia C. Dodge

WESTMORE — The amount of traffic at the north and south beaches of Willoughby Lake last weekend rivaled some of the heaviest summer swimming days, but instead of people in shorts and T-shirts carrying picnic baskets and bath towels, the vehicles parked at the beaches were mostly trucks, some with trailers hauling snowmobiles.

The lake was busy last Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the first annual Shawn Dutil Memorial Ice Fishing Tournament. Organized by the Willoughby Lake Store, the event honored the man who holds the record for the largest lake trout ever caught in Vermont.

