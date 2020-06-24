West Glover man rescued from burning car

by Meghan Wayland

CRAFTSBURY — A 20-year-old West Glover man is in critical but stable condition following what Vermont State Police said was a “possible fatal” car crash on June 17. The driver, Hunter Lanphere, is expected to make a full recovery thanks to strangers who risked their lives to pull him from his burning vehicle.

Gary Tatro was among those strangers.

Mr. Tatro and his wife, Lisa, of Albany were driving their side-by-side Wednesday afternoon when they saw a woman running with a fire extinguisher on the Creek Road in Craftsbury. Mr. Tatro said the woman was racing toward a wrecked Volvo sedan that had struck a tree near Atwood Drive. It was around three in the afternoon, the conditions were clear and dry. Not more than two minutes after the crash, the Tatros arrived to find the vehicle already smoking under the hood.

Mr. Lamphere was trapped in the driver’s seat.

