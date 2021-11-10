Walmart mystery solved

One broken compressor results in dozens of empty shelves

by Luke Vidic

DEBRY — A broken refrigeration component was reponsible for the strange sight of empty shelves in the grocery section at Walmart. Shoppers who visited the store Friday were startled to see an empty produce aisle in a store built upon the idea of having and selling everything one could ever need. The issue has since been corrected

Shoppers noticed the empty shelves on Friday and contacted the Chronicle in search of information. The produce section held nothing but bananas, cabbages, and empty baskets normally full of fruits and vegetables. Pre-processed meats like hotd ogs, packaged deli meats, and chicken nuggets were nowhere to be found. Almond milk and other dairy substitutes were gone, as were yogurt and orange juice.

The explanation provided by Walmart’s corporate media relations branch was a broken refrigeration unit. A compressor malfunctioned, forcing employees to move front-of-house goods to the larger storage refrigerator in the back.

Walmart said the broken refrigeration unit was fixed by the 4 p.m. Friday, and goods would begin returning to shelves over the next couple days.

In short, Walmart is not removing its grocery department, nor is it experiencing any pre-apocalypse buying sprees or a post-apocalypse supply chain collapse. All is well.

Empty produce baskets and absent chicken nuggets, among other notable MIAs, made for an odd scene at the superstore. Photo by Luke Vidic