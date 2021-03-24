Walden man charged with attempted murder

by Joseph Gresser

A Walden man is facing an attempted murder charge following a dispute over a stolen safe in Barton.

Thirty-year-old Chip Schneider appeared in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday and pled innocent to attempted second-degree murder and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment. Judge Michael Harris ordered him held without bail.

He is accused of shooting at a burglary victim’s pickup while the man was in it.

Mr. Schneider also appeared in Orleans Superior Court Monday and pled innocent to a felony charge of burglary and unlawful mischief.

According to an affidavit from State Police Trooper Nathan Handy, a Barton man called on March 18 and said his apartment had been broken into earlier in the day. He said he was missing prescription medications, and that he kept surveillance video that showed the intruders.

The man said he recognized the two men as Michael Buck, 30, of St. Johnsbury, and Mr. Schneider, the affidavit says.

