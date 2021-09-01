VTrans helps monarchs

by Sylvia C. Dodge

Ten sites along Interstate 91 between Orleans and Newport, and two other sites on I-91 north of Newport, are being monitored by the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) for monarch butterfly conservation.

Why should we care about the monarch butterfly?

“We should care about butterflies in general, especially the monarch, because they contribute to the balance of our ecosystems,” Anna Rubin, Director of External Relations at the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury said. They are important pollinators, moving pollen within and between flowering plants, which allows the plants to propagate by producing seeds.

