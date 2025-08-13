VT Drug Task Force arrest four for narcotic-related offences

On August 12, 2025, the Vermont Drug Task Force and the Vermont State Police Tactical Service Unit conducted a search warrant located on Higgins Hill Road, St. Johnsbury, VT. During the investigation, Andy Dwyer, Amber Wood, William Mitchell of St. Johnsbury, and Kamrim McKain of Hartford, CT were arrested for narcotic-related offenses. The arrests stemmed from a months-long drug investigation conducted by detectives with the Vermont Drug Task Force into the distribution of cocaine in Orleans, Lamoille, and Caledonia Counties. Suspected narcotics and firearms were recovered during the search warrant.

McKain was ordered held on $100,000.00 bail for sale of cocaine at Northern Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, VT. McKain is set to appear at 1300 hours on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, before the Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division.

Dwyer and Wood were ordered held on $50,000.00 bail for sale of cocaine at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, VT. Dwyer and Wood are set to appear at 1300 hours on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, before the Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division.

Mitchell was released on a citation to appear at 1230 hours on November 3, 2025, before the Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division.

The Vermont Drug Task Force thanks the Vermont State Police, Morristown, St. Albans, and the St. Johnsbury Police Departments, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Franklin County Sheriff Department for their assistance in these investigations.

McKain is being prosecuted by the Orleans and Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office. Dwyer, Wood, and Mitchell are being prosecuted by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-748-3111 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/ tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. The affidavits of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following the arraignments.