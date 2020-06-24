Vermont breaks its own maple record

by Meghan Wayland

Vermont has broken its own single-year maple record by producing approximately 2.2 million gallons of syrup in 2020 — more than half the country’s total crop, according to data released by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) this month. The number of Vermont maples tapped this season was up from 6 million in 2019 to 6.15 million this season — a 7 percent increase — and the average yield rose to nearly a quart and a half per tap.

Vermont has led the nation in maple syrup production for 93 straight years, Cory Ayotte, communications director for the Vermont Maple Sugarmakers Association, said in a phone interview Friday. Second this year was New York at 804,000 gallons, followed by Maine, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire.

