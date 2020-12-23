Vaccines arrive in Orleans County

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Dr. John Lippmann sat quietly in a homey little room at North Country Hospital Friday evening. Respiratory care practitioner Shaynea Shover was showing him literature laying out a short list of potential aftereffects from the vaccination he was about to undergo.

They included a bit of pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever. On the other hand, studies show the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine he was about to get is around 94 percent effective against the coronavirus.

A short while later Ms. Shover pulled up the sleeve of the doctor’s scrub shirt and, with a practiced hand, pushed the hypodermic needle into his upper arm and injected the vaccine.

