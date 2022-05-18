Two businesses open in North Troy

by Matthew Wilson

NORTH TROY — For many local businesses, the pandemic took away a large portion of the money brought by visiting tourists. For those who learned to adapt, the slow return to normal means a chance to grow, and entrepreneurs moving into North Troy hope to capitalize on that.

The town has seen a handful of small businesses open in the last couple of years, with two more soon to come to the rural border town. Many folk look forward to a summer without restrictions, as a time they once again get out and enjoy shopping or dining, be they locals or tourists. Likewise, business operators hope this sunny season will prove fruitful.

