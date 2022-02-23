Three upgrades for Newport businesses

by Luke Vidic

NEWPORT — Four Newport businesses were awarded $20,000 each as part of the Discover Newport Business Grant Program. The money, intended to promote expansion or relocation of business within the city, comes as a sort of recompense for the EB-5 scandal.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)