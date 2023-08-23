The secret lives of bears

by Leanne Day Harple

GREENSBORO — Benjamin Kilham, is an author, a scientist, and a world-renowned black bear whisperer. On Sunday, in a program dubbed “The Bear Essentials,” he spoke to a packed house at the Highland Center for the Arts here about a lifetime of discoveries that he has made in his work with these gentle and surprisingly sociable creatures. The talk was arranged by the Greensboro Conservation Commission, with additional sponsorship through the Vermont Wildlife Education Fund.

Dr. Kilham has documented his work in two books, Among the Bears, which he co-authored with naturalist Ed Gray, and Out on a Limb: What Black Bears Have Taught Me About Intelligence and Intuition. He is also featured in an IMAX film, Pandas, which was produced in 2018, following a visit to China in which he used his extensive knowledge of black bear behavior to help researchers better understand how pandas might react when reintroduced to the wild.

