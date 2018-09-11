The pains and pleasures of growing hemp

copyright the Chronicle September 12, 2018

WEST BURKE — Vermont farmers may be about to strike it rich with a gusher of CBD oil, made from hemp, but some wonder how they can avoid the boom and bust cycle that afflicts similar products.

That was one of the questions raised at the second annual Hemp Fest, held Friday and Saturday at the Burke Hotel.

