The ones that didn’t get away

Photo by Joseph Gresser.

Oliver Lantagne (left) gives his younger brother Colby a bit of assistance as they and David Sicard pose with their catch at the weigh-in of the fifteenth annual Northeast Kingdom Ice Fishing Derby Saturday afternoon. David’s bass tipped the scales at 2.4 pounds, Oliver’s trout weighed 4 pounds, and Colby’s was an impressive 4.6 pounder.

