The fish are jumping

A steelhead trout fights a strong current at Willoughby Falls in Orleans in an attempt to make it upstream to spawn. The fish appeared early this year, with some anglers reporting the big run took place during the first snowmelt in late March. Others predict another strong run whenever the area gets its first real rain of the spring. The trout, as is their wont, kept mum. Those who gathered on the rocks to watch them during the past week were treated to an occasional glimpse of one matching its strength against the rushing water. Photo by Joseph Gresser