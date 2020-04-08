The Easter Bunny arrives early

by Tena Starr

Jason Griffith spent Saturday going door-to-door in the Newport area delivering Easter baskets to children who might otherwise have been disappointed by the Easter Bunny’s absence this year. After soliciting information, via Facebook, about who might need them, he ended up making a total of 104.

The Newport man, who’s a tattoo artist in better times — tattoo artists, like so many others, have been ordered to shut down — was in Derby Friday shopping for fruit when the idea came to him.

