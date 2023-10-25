Terriers can’t bite high flying Falcons

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT — Despite Saturday’s pouring rain the Falcons still soared to victory when they met Bellows Falls Union High Terriers on the gridiron. North Country Union High School’s football team has had a strong season, going into Saturday’s match with five wins and only two losses. It appears the Falcons could be the top team in their division and they continue to keep up their momentum as they eyeball the championship.

In the mud from a week of on-and-off rainy weather, the start of the game saw each team pushing through the middle of the field. The Terriers began the game with possession of the ball but couldn’t find a path through the Falcon defense. When North Country got the ball, its players pushed to find any opening to exploit. Senior Justin Young was the first to find the end zone….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)