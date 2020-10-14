Tense game ends in Rangers, Ghosts tie

by Joseph Gresser

You win some, you lose some, and some get rained out. That’s what they say about baseball.

Soccer matches don’t generally get rained out, so they have a different third option — a tie.

At the end of regulation play Friday afternoon, the Lake Region Rangers and the Ghosts of Randolph Union High School had knotted the score at one goal apiece and were ready to go into overtime.

Randolph players screamed, “We want it,” from the sidelines, and the Rangers’ faces showed similar determination, but after ten minutes of tense play in fading light, neither squad had gotten a ball into their opponent’s net.

After a short break, the clock was set for another ten minutes of play…

