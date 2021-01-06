Ten-year tune-up

by Chris Braithwaite

SHEFFIELD — The blades on two towers of the Sheffield wind project have been removed for routine maintenance, a project spokesman said Monday. The missing blades, which span the length of a football field in the air, and the crane that removed them, are obvious to travelers who go over Sheffield Heights on Interstate 91. The blades are absent from the two most southern of the project’s 16 wind towers.

The project will mark its tenth birthday late this year, the spokesman noted, so the need for maintenance was not unexpected.

