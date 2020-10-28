Teen bags moose in Morgan

Camdyn Meigs (right), 19, of St. Johnsbury shot this moose on Monday, October 19. He is the grandson of Ernie Emmerson of Holland (left), who got the permit. Mr. Meigs was his second shooter. The guide was Mr. Emmerson’s nephew Hugh Flynn, also of Holland. Camdyn shot the moose at 6 p.m. off Toad Pond Road in Morgan. The second and final shot was at 6:15. The moose had traveled down a ravine over 2,000 feet. Extraction was completed with two ATVs, two winches and six very rugged men after midnight. The moose weighed 717 pounds and its rack size was 40 inches. This is Mr. Meig’s first big game harvest. He’s been hunting with his grandfather since he was 14. Photo courtesy of Ernie Emmerson