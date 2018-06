Kaden Swett made his first hole-in-one at the Orleans Country Club on May 17. He was playing in the Thursday night Men’s Quota League with his father, Andrew. Mr. Swett, a 2018 Lake Region Union High School graduate, accomplished the feat on the thirteenth hole using his pitching wedge. His dad was thrilled to have witnessed the spectacular event. Congratulations, Mr. Swett. –– photo courtesy of the Swett family.