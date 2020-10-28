Supreme Court scolds Vermont in deer jacking case

by Joseph Gresser

One of the most conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court, along with two of the most liberal, joined to scold the Vermont Supreme Court for allowing game wardens to conduct a search in violation of the Fourth Amendment. Justice Neil Gorsuch was joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan in a statement telling the Vermont court it missed an important precedent and therefore decided the case incorrectly.

Unfortunately for Clyde S. Bovat of Hinesburg, the high court did not act to correct that error, so his conviction for violating big game hunting laws and not bringing in his deer tag quickly enough remains in place.

