State says help for the jobless is coming

by Joseph Gresser

Workers who are unemployed due to the effects of the COVID pandemic may soon see a bit of overdue relief.

At Governor Phil Scott’s Tuesday press briefing, Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said the state should start distributing the $300 boost in unemployment checks ordered by President Donald Trump after the $600 supplement expired at the end of July and Congress failed to extend the program.

Under President Trump’s plan, states must contribute $100 of the extra money. Governor Scott was quick to agree to the condition, but the state has been waiting for the federal government to issue guidelines and authorize payments.

