Small schools grants still up in the air

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

According to Superintendent John Castle of the North Country Supervisory Union, the metrics created by the Vermont Board of Education to set the qualifications needed for a school to earn a small schools grant remain flawed. In a telephone interview on June 29, Mr. Castle said he is somewhat heartened by a change that sets a lower qualifying score than originally proposed.

The Legislature created the small schools grant program as part of Act 60 in 1997. Its purpose was to provide stability to small schools, which often faced major financial difficulties due to declining enrollments.

