Skepticism about surveillance towers remains

by Joseph Gresser

DERBY LINE — A small group, which included most of the Derby Select Board, gathered last week near the site of a proposed surveillance tower that, if built, will support an automated camera capable of keeping a constant watch on the border and, some fear, on local homes as well.

At present, a portable, solar-powered version of the kind of tower Customs and Border Protection (CBP) plans to put up in locations along the U.S.-Canadian border, including Troy and Derby Line, stands on land owned by Phil Letourneau. If all goes as the Border Patrol hopes, the current structure, somewhere between 60 and 80 feet tall, will be replaced with a permanent 120-foot tower.

