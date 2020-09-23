Sicard asked to file for a permit

by Joseph Gresser

ORLEANS — Paul Sicard was ready for a scrap when he appeared before the Barton Design Review Board (DRB) last Thursday evening, but before a half hour was out members of the board were asking his advice on ways to simplify the town’s zoning ordinance.

The meeting was held to consider a notice of violation Zoning Administrator Brent Shafer filed over construction and site work done at the headquarters of J.P. Sicard, a property formerly occupied by Cleveland Equipment.

