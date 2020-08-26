Sheriff Harlow and Chief Bingham on policing

by Meghan Wayland

NEWPORT — Amid calls to defund the police, Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow and Newport Police Chief Travis Bingham say they and their departments are focused on building trusting relationships with community members. In an interview at the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department in Newport August 13, the officers said they want their departments to be well respected.

“That’s on us to get out there and prove to our community that we’re trustworthy and that we’re going to respond when they need us,” Sheriff Harlow said.

Both she and Chief Bingham said they feel the police are necessary and should not be defunded, but understood that trust has been eroded between departments and communities — especially black and Latinx communities.

