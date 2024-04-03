Shattuck Hill property closing nears

by Matthew Wilson

DERBY — The select board had a few properties to talk about at their meeting on Monday night, one of them a major land preservation initiative moving into its final phase. The board also had to make a decision about other properties that may have to go up for sale due to delinquent taxes.

Doug Spates, who has been spearheading a project to preserve the view from Shattuck Hill, came to the meeting to look over a draft of the deed for the property. So far he’s raised over $700,000 to buy the land overlooking Lake Memphremagog…

