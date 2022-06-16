Seventy-six Lake Region seniors earn diplomas

by Joseph Gresser

Several hundred parents, students, and community members filled the Don Harter Memorial Gym at Lake Region Union High School Sunday afternoon. Unlike most occasions that draw crowds to its risers the spectators were guaranteed to see victorious Rangers, in the form of the Lake Region class of 2022.

As the Lake Region band played the processional “Highland Cathedral,” the school’s faculty, followed by the 76 seniors in this year’s class, marched into the gym.

…this story and one listing all graduates including honors and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)