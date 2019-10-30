Scott and Cabinet spend a day in Orleans County

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Governor Phil Scott walked up the dock at the Gateway Center just after 8 a.m. Tuesday and boarded the Northern Star, the excursion boat recently purchased by Memphremagog Community Maritime. There, he found the majority of his Cabinet seated around a table in the main salon.

All had gotten up early to make the trip to Newport for the start of the second edition of Governor Scott’s Capital for a Day in Orleans County, part of his program of taking appointees out of Montpelier to meet people in each of the state’s 14 counties.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)